A Ghanaian lady who the Ghana Police have detained for protesting has written a letter from her cell to the youth

Felicity Nelson, in her letter, gave reasons why every Ghanaian must participate in the October 3 to October 5 demonstration

Netizens who read the letter wondered why the police and other law enforcement authorities have kept them in cell for so long

Felicity Nelson, one of the detained protestors from the #ReOccupyJulorbi protest, sent a letter from her cell to Ghanaians.

Her letter gives reasons why every Ghanaian youth must join the #StopGalamsayNow and #FreeTheCitizens protest.

In a post shared on X, showing an image of her two-page letter, Felicity Nelson gave examples of some people who had been arrested wrongly.

Her first example was of a gentleman named Benjamin, who was arrested while visiting Oliver Barker Vormawor. She mentioned that when the police showed a video of everyone’s ‘crime’, they said Benjamin’s had corrupted but still handed him four charges.

She said another man whose wife had delivered at the 37 Military Hospital and was around the 37 lorry station was arrested for no reason.

She ended her letter asking if these arrests, among others, were just. She used her letter to invite as many people as possible to join the three-day demonstration.

Netizens comment on Felicity’s letter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Felicity’s letter, which @OleleSalvador shared. Read them below:

@MacJordaN said:

“Ghana Police cannot be trusted, Ever!”

@YaaChinese wrote:

“No! No! No! We demand justice for the unlawful arrest and infringement of their rights. We can't just brush it off. The gov has to compensate them. We're not in a banana Republic. The rule of law must prevail. How can this happen under a human rights lawyer? @UNHumanRights”

@Ato_MaGuy said:

“May the oppressors know no peace. May sorrow never pass them by. By the had which they have dealt unjustly with this innocent man and others, may their plight be a 1000 fold.”

@Mawuli_ wrote:

“We must rise against the AG. His tenure has been somehow. These kind of guys that you hear their praise before you see their work are always lydis. #AG_must_Go”

@iam4Ghana said:

“What brought us to this point? Galamsey. @GhPoliceService with all the evidence we have on TV 📺 you can't move in to help but rather you have the strength 💪 to arrest and brutalise us for speaking the truth. Every single police person that took part in this in this. Shame on u”

Anas supports #StopGalamsey protestors

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas Aremyaw Anas endorsed the Stop Galamsey protest,

In a post on X, the famous investigative journalist encouraged the protestors and told them not to be intimidated.

Several Ghanaians have also taken to social media to call for an end to illegal mining.

