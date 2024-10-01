A Ghanaian artist visited one of the galamsey-polluted water bodies and used some of it to paint on a white canvas

Enil Art, as he is popularly known, used water from the polluted River Pra to paint what he saw on a visit to Twifo Praso

Social media users who saw his post commented to appreciate his piece and also encouraged others to stop galamsey

Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti usually sketches people to put a smile on their faces, especially commercial vehicle conductors, popularly called trotro mates.

However, Enil Art recently used his skills for activism in a post he shared on social media recently.

Ghanaian artist Enil Art visits Twifo Praso and uses the galamsey-polluted River Pra to paint.

Source: Twitter

In a video and other posts he shared on X, Enil Art showed his visit to Twifo Praso in the Central Region to see the effect of illegal mining on the Pra River.

After looking around for a while, the artist took his painting brush and canvas and used polluted water to paint what he saw.

Enil Art ended up depicting the polluted river and the trees serving as boundaries by the water.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend artist for activism sketch

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to @Enilart’s post and his efforts at galamsey activism.

@nesis007 said:

“Yh, I saw it too... one of the close up shots showed how messed up the water has become. The narration from the man was really sad bro... We need to find a solution to this.”

@ReubenAmedalor wrote:

“This art is worth millions @Enilart. It conveys a deep message. Thanks Champ ✊.”

anastasius_n said:

“We can't blame only the politicians. Who sold the land to the illegal miners? I've seen videos of cocoa farmers cutting down cocoa trees just to sell land to these miners. They claim the gov't doesn't own the land, threatening anyone who tries to intervene. This is the real issue”

@DogbaAlex wrote:

“Can you donate it to the Christian Council, Catholic Bishops Conference, Parliament, and Judiciary with the Caption Posterity will Judge you harsh even in Graves”

@talktoanim said:

“I love the way you are using art to drum home the message. Keep up. #StopGalamoseyNow #StopGalamsey Thanks for your time and talent wai? You really try.”

Ghanaian artist draws trotro mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enil Art drew a portrait of a trotro mate and gave it to him.

The trotro mate and his driver expressed gratitude by giving back his transport fare of GH¢18.

Netizens appreciated Enil Art for putting a smile on the faces of the mate through his artwork.

