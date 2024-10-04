Keche Andrew Weighs In On The Rise Of Galamsey After His Wife's Allegations
- Musician Keche Andrew, whose wife has been named as one of the alleged profiteers of illegal mining, has weighed in on the menace
- The singer, who is part of the hiplife duo Keche, has advised public leaders on how to fight illegal mining
- He described it as a sensitive field that should not be politicised by political leaders
Ghanaian singer Keche Andrew has opened up on the trending issues of illegal mining in the country.
This comes after his rich politician wife was named one of the public officials allegedly profiting from the environmental menace.
Over 30 of the country's 288 forest reserves have been affected by illegal mining, destroying 4,726 hectares of forest land.
According to a Joy News report, illegal mining activities have destroyed 16 water bodies in Ghana, including Ankobra, Tano, Bia, Offin, Pra, Oda, Ashire and Birim.
In a recent interview, Keche Andrew commented on the rise of Galamsey, highlighting its sensitive nature and explaining why political parties like the NDC and the NPP had not yet taken a strong stance on illegal mining. He said:
“The number of Ghanaians who are unemployed and uneducated who feel they can’t get an office work or capital to start a trade are all involved in galamsey. These people don’t care, they just want to make money whether the water bodies are being destroyed or not so those fighting these people are scared of the ramifications… I can boldly say that about 10 per cent of our population are engaged in galamsey so politicians know that they’ll lose votes if they fight these galamsey people.”
Fans react to Keche's remarks
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Keche's thoughts about the ongoing protest against illegal mining in Ghana.
sassyprila said:
"He who lives in a glass house, should not throw stones👏"
nana_quophy_ken wrote:
"But wait ooh if them condemn am what you go chop !!!!??? Because I probably know your ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ f..ds you"
akwasi_antwi_pinamang said:
"Tell ur wife to stop digging"
