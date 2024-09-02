Ghanaian music duo Keche has shared their displeasure with King Paluta after the latest collaboration

Keche Andre opened up about the unfair treatment they received from King Paluta in a recent interview

His remarks come after his partner Keche Joshua descended on King Paluta labeling him disrespectful

On August 23, Keche Joshua called King Paluta out, criticising the Makoma hitmaker for snubbing efforts to rope him in on the promotional activities for their song.

Keche Joshua bashed King Paluta, calling him disrespectful and a one-or-two-hit wonder, sparking an uproar on social media.

Keche Joshua's partner, Keche Andrew, has commented on the beef, and King Paluta has shared his side of the story.

According to Keche Andrew, King Paluta's team maintained that he does not use his pages to promote collaborations as expected by Keche.

However, the Makoma hitmaker treated collaborations with Eno Barony and Wendy Shay, amongst others, as an exception.

Keche Andrew was displeased about King Paluta's intentional efforts to dissociate himself from the collaboration, My Father, despite allocating him part of the song's revenue.

Fans react to Keche Andrew's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Keche Andrew's narration of their misunderstanding with King Paluta.

sobolo wura 🍉🍓🍒🍏 said:

"was an agreement made ,did u pay him ,of not den oga leave him alone"

stonzyblaze wrote:

"It's because the other keche guy rudely disrespected him

Sabato remarked:

"Tables turn hmmm how can keche begging paluta to promote the song they did with him?"

theempayaking commented:

"King Paluta this’s not the time for settling old scores his sudden fame will not be forever he must watch how he manages it this’s Ghana nothing last forever"

KUKULA TV added:

"But this guy is reasonable than the other guy, at least u know how to talk"

