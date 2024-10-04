The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, has refuted claims that the police do not want citizens to demonstrate

He explained that they cannot determine whether a group should demonstrate or not as each citizen has the right to protest

Several people who watched the video on TikTok disagreed with the IGP, stating the actions of the police proved otherwise

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, has clarified that the police are not against demonstrations held by citizens in the country.

According to the law, the police must provide security for lives and properties during a demonstration, so the protestors must inform them five days in advance.

However, Ghanaians have often accused the police service of preventing them from demonstrating by either getting a court injunction or engaging in other tactics to deter them.

For instance, the recent arrest of Ghanaians who went on the #OccupyJulorbi protest near the 37 military hospital makes many believe the police do not want citizens to demonstrate.

However, in a TikTok video, Dr Akuffo Dampare said this was a misconception and should be treated as such.

“There is this misconception that police don’t want people to demonstrate. Who are we that we can stop anybody from demonstrating? So from today, we want to beg of you to let the message be out there: we are not against anybody demonstrating.”

Netizens disagree with IGP

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video shared by @yawanews about IGP Dampare's remarks.

Psalm 91 said:

“Mr.man you have lost your credibility😏😏😏”

Emerald 👑💜 wrote:

“so those who were arrested what were they arrested for?”

Gospel said:

“this man always talks nicely but do different things all together”

Tinoeblahc14 wrote:

“then why are you arresting us.. infact we are not safe in Ghana”

White dove 🕊️ said:

“And why are they arresting the demonstrators..?”

Don wrote:

“This man is one of the most credible IGP’s in the history of Ghana.”

Young Khalid’s said:

“Seriously this man is the right man for the job but they realize he will disturb them so they have cool him down with money 😡just look at his actions now”

Faithfuldanladi wrote:

“there's no seriousness in him self, citizens are suffering in custody because of demonstration. so what are you saying”

Naif said:

“This man was a very good and humble man …but politics has destroyed him…we aren’t fools free the people ✊✊😔”

Anas supports #StopGalamseyNow protest

YEN.com.gh also reported that investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas is backing the protest against galamsey.

In a post on X, the anonymous reporter called on demonstrators to remain united and ignore any intimidation that may arise.

