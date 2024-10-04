The #FreetheCitizens and #StopGalamseyNow protest has entered day two, with several Ghanaian youths gathering around the Okponglo roundabout

62-year-old granny Naa Densua, who was arrested during the Democracy Hub demo in September was spotted on the ground marching with youths

Naa Densua's appearance at the protest grounds is seen by many as a major moral booster for the demonstrators acting in unity against illegal mining

Naa Densua, the 62-year-old grandma arrested during the anti-galamset protest on September 21, 2024, has joined Day Two of the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens march.

Scores of Ghanaian youth are embarking on a three-day demonstration to demand an end to the activities of illegal mining across the country.

Naa Densua, a 62-year-old Ghanaian woman, joins the anti-galamsey protest despite previous her arrest. Photo credit: @niilexis & @withAlvin_/X.

On day two of the three-day #FreeTheCitizens protest, Naa Densua was spotted among the gathering crowd at Okponglo.

The 62-year-old's determination to join the demonstration despite her encounter with the police shows her resolve to fight for the cause.

Just like the September 21 demonstration, the current protest is also scheduled for three days, ending on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Organised on the hashtags #FreetheCitizens and #StopGalamseyNow, the three-day protest aims to draw the government's attention to the urgent need for drastic action on illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey, in Ghana.

The protest also seeks to demand the release of some 53 Ghanaians arrested during the September 21 demonstration.

Naa Densua's appearance at Okponglo. Day two of the protest is a significant gesture that could give the youth the much-needed morale booster to forge forward with their protest.

Ghanaians commend Naa Densua

Upon chancing on an X post by @withAlvin__, Ghanaians on social media commended Naa Densua for being an inspiration to the youth.

@ArhinAkwasi wrote:

"Unsung heroes."

@akwasibugatitv said:

"History will remember her #StopGalamseyNow."

@ArhtoK also said"

"See how the police press is making you label someone who is over 60 years 50+"

Anti-galamsey protester woos a beautiful police officer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that one of the anti-galamsey protesters was captured in a trending video professing his love for another.

During day one of the march on Thursday, October 3, 2024, he boldly attempted to woo a female police officer who was on duty on the day.

