Ghanaians have hit the streets to protest against illegal mining and demand the release of detained Ghanaians who were demonstrating

A Ghanaian chef decided to prepare packs of sumptuous meals for the protestors who were on the streets for a more significant part of the day

Social media users who saw the videos and images of the food thronged the comment section to thank him for his support

A Ghanaian chef has supported the #StopGalamseyNow and #FreeTheCitizens demonstrations even though he was not on the streets.

Chef Keeks cooked and sent food to the protestors who were on the streets in order to nourish him.

Chef Keeks offers free food to #StopGalamseyNow and #FreeTheCitizens demonstrators. Photo credit: @chef_keeks

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, Chef Keeks said:

“Supporting by nourishing our brothers and sisters who are putting their lives on the line! 🌞 #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens”

He shared a video while preparing to package the food for the protestors and subsequently shared images of the packed food.

He served the protesters fried rice, chicken, green sauce and fried plantain.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend chef for feeding demonstrators

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Chef Keek's post. Read them below:

@Jac6988 said:

“Oya I am coming”

@9teeen_06 wrote:

“You try bro 🎊🔥🔥”

@AkuaFosuahhh said:

“3y3 kama paa #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens #SayNoToGalamsey”

@WildeChildeKai wrote:

“🥺🙏 thank you for always being a fighter for what's right, chale.”

@sk__sarpong said:

“GOD BLESS YOU NANA ! AH YOU HAVE DONE MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR THIS ! EVEN IN THIS DIFFICULT TIME? GOD BLESS YOU”

@francis3hardy wrote:

“The protesters for enjoy”

@froggvans said:

“@Chef_Keeks God bless you immensely, the business go climb up make you shock. keeks to the world ❤️✊🏽”

@MOUD6810 wrote:

“HERO🫡🫡🫡 My generation will remember you 💯”

@Sarkodiebalaw said:

“Oh but you people knew you go share food and you didn't say it early😔”

@Yayraaaaaaa wrote:

“This is thoughtful, God bless you”

Anas supports #StopGalamseyNow protest

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that popular investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas threw his weight behind the #StopGalamseyNow protest.

In a post on X, Anas called on the demonstrators to remain united and ignore any intimidation that may arise.

Many Ghanaians who saw his post applauded him for his support.

Source: YEN.com.gh