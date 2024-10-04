A video of an elderly Ghanaian man explaining how he ended up as a divorcee has got people talking online

In an interview, he advised men to consider investing in a piece of land rather than organising a white wedding ceremony

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issues raised by the man

An elderly Ghanaian man has opened up on circumstances leading to his failed marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Ride and Chat TikTok page, the taxi driver confessed that his ex-wife left the marriage when he was confronted with financial hardship.

Ghanaian taxi drivers shares how he became a divorcee in trending video. Photo credit: @Ride and Chat/Facebook

Seven years after the divorce, the elderly man said he now strives to work hard to provide for his three sons.

Offering advice, he urged men to note that most women do not like to live with broke guys and would seek divorce once they encounter financial challenges.

He also urged men to consider opting for traditional marriage as against white marriage.

"The money you spend on a white wedding, you could use that money to buy a piece of land."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the man's comments

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure made by the man

Gye Nyame TV commented:

"As a man make sure you build yourself very well financially, physically, mentally psychologically, emotionally and mentally b4 thinking about relationship or marriage nd never in your lyf trust any lady."

Khofie Hard stated:

"Our people know all these but they will be telling you to marry."

Papitu_gh added:

"After 15 years of marriage, some guy bi em wife too left him when things became tough for him. Nobody knows tomorrow ampa.."

Odin_en commented:

"You won’t understand till you are in the situation."

Rev Obofour advises youth on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has admonished the youth against rushing into marriage.

In a viral video, Rev Obofour urged the youth not to succumb to religious or societal pressures to get married.

He stressed the need for a thorough evaluation before making a significant commitment.

