A Ghanaian artist and writer has commemorated Black History Month by unveiling his textile artwork

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Seyram Agbleze stressed the need for African countries and diaspora to unite

He appealed to the African Union to play a lead role in ensuring the development of the continent

Ghanaian artist and writer Seyram Agbleze has unveiled new artworks honouring Black History Month.

Black History Month, observed every October annually, seeks to mark and recognise the achievements of individuals with African origins throughout history.

Ghanaian artist Seyram Agbleze observes Black History Month with his latest artwork. Photo credit: @Seyram Agbleze

In observing the month, Seyram Agbleze's new textile artwork produced from Kente with the Asafo flag draws inspiration from rich African art heritage.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Seyram explained that the time had come for the development and growth of the continent to remain a top priority for Africans, urging the African Union to be purposeful in ensuring that happens instead of the usual rhetoric.

The author of the award-winning book Journey of West African Textile Traditions has advocated for African unity, highlighting the need for countries on the continent and the diaspora to work together.

He lamented the impact colonisation had on the continent and urged African leaders to make frantic efforts to ensure its development.

"The continent of Africa was exploited in the past through transatlantic slavery and colonialism to build the West into the power it is today. Unfortunately Africa still remains the foundation on which these developed countries flourish- at the expense of the giant Africa, resulting in levels of inequality that cannot be justified. The day the giant awakes the world will shake."

"The world needs Africa to wake up and take its rightful place. As Kwame Nkrumah rightly said, it will be a force for good in the world and it will not only be liberating itself when it unites but the rest of the world too."

Seyram concluded by stating that Africa as a continent has huge potential and urged its leaders to work in unison with a common goal.

"We are weak when divided, and our only hope lies in unity. By changes, I mean first and foremost our leap from poverty and associated socio-economic challenges. Africa still operates on a colonial system that doesn't serve its people but rather their colonial masters. This means unfair economic exchanges persist rooted in historical antecedents that result in the power imbalance of today. This is why Africa remains weak in world affairs because it is impoverished.

"The day this situation changes Africans will be self-sufficient and it's youth will not need to travel to developed countries for opportunities. The world will rather come to Africa. This would mean the developed countries who benefit from Africa's braindrain will lose this, which will mean they will no longer be as competitive as the are now leading to a change in standard of living dynamics in relation to Africa. This would change the world as we know it now."

