On the wedding anniversary of a Ghanaian couple, the man was out of the country but still found a way to make his woman happy

The husband had arranged a surprise for his wife so the day could be a memorable one for both of them despite not being together

There was a beautifully decorated room with gifts like a bouquet, a bottle of wine, and other surprises to make his woman happy

A Ghanaian man contracted some people to help him surprise his wife on their wedding anniversary even though he was not in the country.

The man had given instructions on what he wanted done for his wife and received the items as requested.

A Ghanaian man away from home arranges a surprise for his wife on their wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @hugsandkissessurprisehub

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady entered a well-decorated room with balloons and other props.

There were balloons, a bouquet, a bottle of wine, a well-decorated bed, and other items to make the woman’s day memorable. There was also a saxophonist to serenade her.

She was wearing a beautiful black dress and was on a call with her throughout the time. She looked very happy and kept smiling throughout the video.

At a point, she could not hold back her tears as she cried with happiness.

