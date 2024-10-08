A soldier who was on duty to ensure the security of the flagbearer of the All People's Congress was videoed doing something else

The soldier was caught on video talking to and taking the phone number of a lady who was present at the campaign rally

Some social media users who saw the video supported the soldier for his move, while others thought he should have focused on his job

A soldier assigned to be part of the security detail of the flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC) has been captured toasting a lady.

The soldier spoke to the lady behind Hassan Ayariga while engaging Ghanaian citizens at a campaign rally.

A soldier assigned to Dr Hassan Ayariga speaks to a lady and takes her contact at a campaign rally. Photo credit: NIPAH DENNIS (Getty Images) & Ayariga.Hassan (Facebook)

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the soldier with his face covered in a mask held the lady's hand and possibly started the conversation.

After chatting for a while, the soldier who probably had found love gave his phone to the lady to save her number on his phone. The lady took the phone and typed her number for the soldier.

The two continued their conversation while the rally was still ongoing. The lady kept a warm smile, possibly showing interest in what the man was saying.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to soldier's flirting video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@YharwO said:

“Abeg. Don’t let Hassan see this”

@AlbertSelby1 wrote:

“You no see person in face,You take your number give am ..Herh Girls 😂😂”

@david_senaadams said:

“This is what I have always been saying, Ghanaians should learn how to mind their own business. This one too be something wey efor come online .Tsw🤦‍♂️”

@CHRISANTUS42491 wrote:

“That soldier should be fired”

@Macdon65 said:

“Game 🎯 Opportunity comes but once...😂😂😂”

@Clara24611 wrote:

“Body no be firewood ✌️”

@AlemichTupac said:

“Girls naturally be dangerous she take number give person she know dey see en face Eii 😂😂😂😂”

@Kobby_chale wrote:

“Obi campaign ase na obi nya ne d) 😝✌️”

@Nanaezze said:

“Soldier, that was wrong. He Could have asked some1 else to pick the details on his behalf. or you say the Agenda must Agend?”

Source: YEN.com.gh