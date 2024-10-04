A Ghanaian woman decided to gift her husband some items on International Boyfriend Day, which was on October 3, 2024

The lady decorated their bed with ballons and other props and bought some gifts to celebrate her husband on the day

Several social media users who watched the video were happy and wondered why she did not buy the regular boxer shorts and singlets

A Ghanaian wife decorated her marital bed and placed gifts on it for her husband to mark World Boyfriend Day.

The lady said she had no idea what to do for her husband, but she decided to use what she had at home.

Ghanaian wife gifts her husband beautiful items on International Boyfriend Day. Photo credit: @perfectgift.agbley

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video by Perfect-Gift Enyonam used balloons and other props to decorate the bed and then placed the gifts on it.

When the man entered the room and saw the decoration with the gifts on the bed, he was surprised and happy. For a moment, he looked speechless.

The man also showed his romantic side when he brought out a gift he had bought for his partner. He got her hair bands, face wipes, and other things.

They both were grateful for each other and the gifts they got.

Netizens comment on couple's gifts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Perfect-Gift Enyonam. Read them below:

Se Lorm said:

“I am disappointed in you, what happened to buying boxer shorts?😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Nana Yaw Airo wrote:

“All things aside,…Babes, God richly bless you for everything…You’re the reason I don’t wanna waste a minute at work when I close… May it continue like this forever”

Abena Konadu Boakye Yiadom said:

“And me I went to use gidigidi to buy boxers and socks. Ei if my boy sees this video aaa sɛ he will leave me o🙂‍↔️.Ei mooma yɛ pressure wɔ krom ha o🙂‍↕️”

Veronica Napoleon wrote:

“Marriage dey hungry me from just watching this. Hrrr future husband w3n, you better show up cos if I find you myself, you nogo like am😑😑”

Shelter Adeti said:

Love is sweet o!

Ya Yra wrote:

“I was smiling the whole time 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍 Isn’t this sweet??? May God continue to bless this union ❤️❤️❤️”

Source: YEN.com.gh