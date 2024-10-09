A video of a young Ghanaian lady flaunting her business has gone viral on social media

The young lady opened up on her everyday routine as a 19-year-old business owner at Makola

Many people who took to the comment sections of the video commended the young lady for being an entrepreneur at a young age

A young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after flaunting her business on social media.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady, Chelsea, posted a video showing her everyday routine as a business owner.

She opened up about the shop's location at Makola and how she goes to work very early

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the lady buying some items wholesale to restock her shop.

The video then captured her lunch break and when she closed her shop.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the lady for being hardworking.

www.tiktok.comdarkowaah commented:

"I’m happy for you,19 years chaii I’m 24 and don’t know my left and right."

KINGSMAN added:

"At 19,and you are this productive.. Im sure even your enemies are proud of you."

THRIFT YARD(foose) commented:

"U are trying…keep on going hard wai…Adey sell too for kanta..so I understand."

Efua_BB1 replied:

"I’m an entrepreneur too.. but I don’t have a shop, I sell on campus especially at my hostel and class. it’s not easy but I’m never giving up."

Meyer Oppong Antwi replied:

"To have a shop in makola is eiii how did u do it?"

Lady uses fees to start a business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian lady who was trending after using her hostel fees has expressed regrets.

This comes after she was spotted weeping in a video, apparently after investing her fees in glasses sales.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the lady expressed frustration over the type of glasses her supplier sent.

The young lady then showcased the glasses to her followers, although she did not provide further details about what was wrong with them.

