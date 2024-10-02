A video of a young Ghanaian lady lamenting about her national service posting has got people talking

This comes after she posted a video sharing the challenges she had experienced in a bid to get posted to an institution

Many people who took to the comment section of the video also shared their opinions when it comes to national service

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her frustration over the setback she experienced regarding her national service posting.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @akosua_dede, who was taking a stroll, lamented her inability to secure placement.

Delving into details, she explained that she sought reposting after being initially posted to Navrongo in the Upper East Region for her national service.

Her joy of being reposted was, however, short-lived as she submitted her appointment letter for endorsement, only to be told that the said company had been closed down for over seven years.

Looking visibly sad, the lady lamented that the money she had spent on transportation and other NSS-related expenses was almost equal to her monthly NSS allowance.

Ghanaians react to her lady's concern

Social media users who commented on the post encouraged her not to give up and shared their experiences.

Edna commented:

"I still don’t have a place wai."

Ewurabena added:

"Today I spent 150 cedis today."

Quamhe Dollar stated:

"Oh come to NAVRONGO, m3 gye wo."

Araa Naa wrote:

"You case is serious my sister."

Sandy added:

"Say it again ooo.i have spent like 350 on transport before i was able to complete the process ooo."

