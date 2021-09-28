A photo of Black Sherif in 2019 has been shared by one of his old friends, showing how his hard work started

The 19-year-old musician rose to fame a few weeks ago with his First and Second Sermons that are still trending

A lot of Ghanaians appear to have assumed that the journey was a sudden success but the throwback photo shows otherwise

Black Sherif, also popularly known as Killa Blacko, is a 19-year-old gentleman who rose to fame weeks ago with his first and second sermons that have now become hit songs.

As YEN.com.gh recently reported, it was on Abeiku Santana's show that many Ghanaians got to hear of the musician, who soon after won many hearts.

On the show, Abeiku Santana indicated that after listening to the young talent's music, he would not be surprised if he manages to enter into mainstream music and give the veterans a run for their monies.

However, it is clear that Black Sherif has been struggling behind the scenes to reach the limelight before finally getting here now, as a photo of him from 2019 suggests.

One of Sherif's comrades, identified on Twitter as @horlakojovie, shared the picture, indicating that Killa Blacko had been on the street with his boys for years,

Recounting what happened on a particular night that the picture was taken, @horlakojovie said people in the town got to know Sherif after he performed his song, Cry For Me.

"Everything started from there as he never slept and wasal ways with his phone singing, even at the meeting grounds," he said.

Sarkodie supports the young artiste

Not long ago, Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, was spotted in a new video dancing happily to the song of young artiste, Black Sherif.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the No Pressure hitmaker was seen standing on his feet and beaming with smiles from cheek to cheek as he danced to Black Sherif's song.

The young artiste was performing at Medikal's concert and got the whole crowd on their feet as he serenaded them with his songs.

