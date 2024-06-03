A Ghanaian man has been served a hot broken heart by a lady he sponsored through the university

In a trending video online, the young man was captured crying profusely after the lady left him to marry another man

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video questioned why men still take the risk of sponsoring their girlfriends through school

A Ghanaian man has had his heart broken by the love of his life in an emotionally traumatising circumstance.

The young man, whose name is yet to be identified, was captured in a video making rounds on social media crying uncontrollably over the heartbreak served him by his girlfriend.

The young man crying in his room. Photo credit: @JasperZiggle/X

Source: Twitter

According to the video's caption sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was jilted by his girlfriend to marry another man on his blind side.

The caption also detailed how the unidentified young man sponsored the lady throughout her university education, hoping to marry her when she graduated. However, his aspiration was dunked heartbreakingly by the unnamed girlfriend.

The young Ghanaian man, who could not control his emotions, took to social media to cry his heartbreak out while murmuring some words that could not be heard.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wonder why some men sponsor their girlfriends through school

Netizens who came across the man's video wondered why some men still sponsor women they are dating through school.

Some comments to the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @JasperZiggle are compiled below.

@Ozbonjnr said:

"I don’t know why people still do this. Hmm."

@JasperZiggle replied:

"Aswear me either."

@maame_hw3 also said:

"these things ankasa I see p3 den edey funny me, anor know why."

@leslie_kkkay commented:

"WE NEVER LEARN!. But truth be if Eno reach your turn, you be the wisest advisor in this world so."

@son_of_agah replied:

"Bro this is happening everyday cant the youth see that investing so much in a woman will only lead to Heart breaks? that’s what you get when you invest blindly.. I’m sad it happened to him tho."

@CoutinhoQwabyna had this to say:

"So why some men take that RISK ? aaahh! Why? Why would you do that?"

Ghanaian soldier in tears as girlfriend dumps him for another man

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian soldier trended on social media after a loyalty test on his girlfriend went south.

The young soldier, named Ernest, in a video sighted on Facebook, had his confidence and trust shattered after his girlfriend, Tracy, mentioned another man as her lover.

The young man became angry and confused and felt betrayed by his girlfriend, whom he had left home in his room to go to work in the morning.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

