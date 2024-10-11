Ghanaian youth advocate Kezia Asiedua Sanie has officially been called to the Ghana Bar

She shared the news of her achievement on X, where she posted a short clip of herself in a lawyer's robe

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have showered praises on her for the amazing feat

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a young philanthropist and president of For The Future Ghana, a non-government organisation, has celebrated her feat after achieving her dream of becoming a lawyer.

She took to X to announce her remarkable achievement to her followers, posting a short clip of herself wearing the lawyer's robe in readiness for the induction ceremony.

Obviously delighted, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to God for making her dreams come true.

"Joy overflooowww. The Lord has done it finally!" her caption reads.

Kezia Sanie then shared reposted tweets of netizens who had sent congratulatory messages regarding her call to the Ghana Bar.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 10,000 likes and 34 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Kezia Asiedua Sanie

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have commended Kezia Asiedua Sanie on being called to the Ghana Bar.

@JemimaSanie reacted:

"Too proud of you Kez!! You did this."

@footwear_rack indicated:

"Congrats to you Esq."

@bra_senior reacted:

"Congratulations Kezia Esq. Your resilience and determination will take you far!"

@iamkwameyeboah reacted:

Congrats Kez!!!! Your growth is an inspiration to a lot of young girls out here.

@AfraksJay8

"Congratulations kezia"

@princehenrygh added:

"Wow! Congratulations Kezia"

Nurses get called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five Ghanaian nurses also made headlines in 2022 when they were called to the Ghana Bar.

Five nurses became lawyers at a ceremony at which more than 800 students were officially admitted to the legal profession by the General Legal Council.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook.

The association also shared images of the two male nurses on Twitter to congratulate them.

