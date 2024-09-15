Prophet Kumchacha criticized gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy for claiming God approved her divorce from her husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo

He suggested she may have mistaken the devil's voice for God's and supported his assertion with scriptures

Kumchacha emphasized that while he isn't against divorce, invoking God's name in such matters is problematic

Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei, popularly called Prophet Kumchacha, has reacted to Ohemaa Mercy's claims that God approved her divorce.

His comments come after Ohemaa Mercy said in a recent interview that she asked God and received his approval before divorcing her husband.

Prophet Kumchacha disagrees with Ohemaa Mercy's claim on her divorce. Photo credit: Prophet Kumchacha & Ohemaa Mercy

Source: Facebook

The famous gospel singer said she prayed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking guidance from God.

According to , the divine confirmation encouraged her to proceed with the divorce.

However, during a discussion on United Showbiz, Prophet Kumchacha said it may be possible that Ohemaa Mercy probably did not hear God but rather the devil who had disguised himself.

He quoted Bible verses showing that the devil can disguise himself as God. He added that he is not against divorce, but the use of God in the separation is a challenge.

“She did not have to use God in her divorce. She should just speak without mentioning God in her divorce.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chastise Ohemaa Mercy

Several social media users agreed with Prophet Kumchacha. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@samuel_laar wrote:

“When people want to justify their actions they use God's name. Because many people believe in God.”

@NanaKwabenaAnt5 said:

“@utvghana I have the outmost respect to all your pundits but I think this type of marriage topics should be bisected by heads of our Christian traditional churches and renowned Christian marriage counselors”

@NanaPhill wrote:

“I couldn’t agree more”

Brother Sammy disagrees with Ohemaa Mercy

Prophet Kumchacha is not the only person questioning Ohemaa Mercy's claim on her divorce.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Broda Sammy questioned Ohemaa Mercy's claim that she received God's green light to divorce her husband.

Broda Sammy said God will not approve of a divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh