A video of a Ghanaian prophet reacting to an accident caused by Salifu Amoako's son has generated talking points

This comes after he raised concerns regarding the parenting style of Salifu Amoako

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video applauded the prophet on his stance

Ghanaian Prophet Kusi has lashed out at Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako over the accident caused by his son at East Legon.

In a video that has since gone viral, Prophet Kusi agreed with claims by some that the accident caused by Salifu's son, resulting in the death of two individuals, should be blamed on bad parenting.

Ghanaian prophet slams Salifu Amoako and questionshis capabilities of being a father in trending video. Photo credit: DE GOD SON TV @Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Backing his claim with scripture, Prophet Kusi said the action of Salifu Amoako's young son feeds into the perception that many men of God do not give their children the proper training they deserve.

"In the book of Proverbs, it is written that a foolish son brings grief to his mother, whereas the wise son brings happiness. It is, therefore, right for Salifu Amoako to be held responsible. As a parent, if you can allow your child to drive a car, then it shows that you are not disciplined.”

He even wondered what excuse could be given for a 16-year-old boy to drive a car if not for bad parenting.

"The Bible says a pastor who can not look after his home can not take care of the church. Why do you allow your 16-year-old son to drive under the guise of going to buy an item? If there is discipline, do you think the child would drive the car—a child who has no license?"

"I know Salifu Amoako has been in the Ministry for many years, but I see he did not give his son a good upbringing. Even if a pastor is found driving without a license, he should be imprisoned. These are laws of the nation; if you fail to adhere to them, then equally, you did not comply with the laws of God.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 19 comments.

Ghanaians react to the Prophet's video

Social media users who took to the video's comment section agreed with the Prophet on his viewpoints on the issue.

@TheresaNtiamoah-vd6vu indicated:

"Very sensible man, ooooooo well done."

@sethkono3371 commented:

"This is one of the best interview,this pastor is telling the truth"

@nanabujukwame4908 replied:

"Wise, man. This man over here is part of the few honest pastors and Christians in Ghana."

@EmmanuelKwateng-fv6kh

"The pastor is telling you the truth, we lack wisdom so we're not developing as a nation. As for GH police, they are the key to our failure as a nation."

Dampare cautioned on Salifu Amoako's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare, over the arrest of disgruntled Ghanaian bishop Salifu Amoako.

In a video, Ola Michael stated that he would monitor the case, especially since it involves a prominent individual.

He said the nature of the case was delicate, urging that justice should be served for the two 12-year-olds who lost their lives.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

