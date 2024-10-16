A video of Blakk Rasta scolding Salifu Amoako over recent comments about the Ghana Police has gone viral

He chided the man of God for trying to create an impression that he is powerful and cannot be arrested for breaking road safety regulations

Many Ghanaians who took to the video's comment section have agreed with Blakk Rasta regarding his comments.

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has expressed displeasure over comments made by embattled Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako about the Ghana Police Service.

This is in reference to a statement Salifu Amoako made in 2022, in which he stated that he drives without a license adding that no police officer can arrest him for fear of being dismissed.

Reacting to the statement, Blakk Rasta said Salifu Amoako's comment was reckless and created the impression that he was above the law.

He lamented that although Salifu Amoako has confessed to being uneducated, he expects the man to show wisdom in his utterances.

"Salifu Amoako does not have any education, he does not have a classmate, he learnt everything on the street.But my brother there is natural wisdom which is natuaral education and I epxect that the man of God will have that."

He lamented that the utterances by the man of God did not make him special but lawless.

"If no policeman can stop you from breaking the laws, it does not make you a superman; it means that you live in a country which is lawless and that you are lawless yourself.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Blakk Rasta's comments

Social media users who took to the video's comments section agreed with Blakk Rasta on the statement.

Suleman Abdul-qadir commented:

"Bitter truth hard to swallow may Allah bless u."

Ernest Assorow indicated:

"If the were few of your type in this country, l bet you, Ghana would have been a better place to live."

Nii Quaye Cubana indicated:

"In any serious country his son and himself are going to rot in jail but unfortunately Ghana, is not a serious country."

Protege of Salifu Amoako appeals to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a protege of Elisha Salifu Amoako has appealed to Ghanaians regarding the recent accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

Daniel Seer General first expressed solidarity with Salifu Amoako in the video, assuring him of his unflinching support in what he termed trying times.

He also rubbished calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not caused on purpose.

