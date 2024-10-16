A video of Ola Michael's reaction to the accident caused by the son of Elisha Salifu Amoako has got people talking

The media personality lashed out at the reckless driving of the suspect and chastised Salifu Amoako for being a bad parent

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has descended heavily on embattled Ghanaian bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako after the latter was arrested.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Ola Micheal, who was reacting to the accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra, lashed out at the parents of the suspect, accusing them of pampering their 16-year-old son.

Ola Michael blasts Elisha Salifu Amoako for beinbg a bad parent. Photo credit: @Ola Michael/Facebook @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Commenting on the arrest of Salifu Amoko and his wife, Ola Michael said the arrest of the respected man of God should be seen as his reward for the upbringing he gave his son.

"His brain is not matured, so how do you allow such a child to drive a car? This is your certificate as a parent," he said angrily.

He later sympathised with the bereaved families on their loss.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 70 comments.

Ghanaians comment on Salifu Amoako's arrest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed varied opinions about Salifu Amoako's arrest.

king Khoffi commented:

"This case should be followed more than the galamsey issue."

Meyer Oppong Antwi reacted:

"Pls ooo the police has identified the driver as Salifu Amoako himself. Ghana police hmmmm."

Mr Bismark indicated:

"The man said who born you to ask him of license and you think this will go anywhere?"

ARIZJAH added:

"Osofoba bring himself, all your fathers loose talk will be discussed. Masa don’t waste your energy, the other family go make money"

fairbanks added:

"Corrupt institution,Ghana police our eyes on you. it's obvious no arrest is made, mpo. the father said he drives without license.... what shows you can arrest."

Protege of Salifu Amoako begs Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a protege of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has spoken about the accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

In a video on Facebook, Daniel Seer General first expressed solidarity with Salifu Amoako and assured him of his support.

He also rubbished calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not caused on purpose.

