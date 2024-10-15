Kofi Gabs has reacted to the car crash that occurred in East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, stating it would never happen overseas

Erald Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, allegedly drove his mother's Jaguar without a license, leading to a crash that left people dead

Kofi Gabs, who is based in the Netherlands, said there was no way someone would be able to drive without a license where he is residing

Popular Ghanaian social commentator Kofi Gabs has responded to the tragic car crash in East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, which resulted in multiple deaths.

The accident was reportedly caused by Erald Amoako, the son of prominent pastor Bishop Salifu Amoako, who was allegedly driving his mother's Jaguar without a driver's license.

Erald Amoako was said to have taken his mother's car and lost control, leading to a crash that claimed the lives of several people.

Kofi Gabs, who is based in the Netherlands, commented on the issue, stating that such a situation would be almost impossible in countries with stricter systems.

He said that in places like the Netherlands, there are systems in place that prevent unlicensed individuals from driving, and such incidents are far less likely to happen.

Kofi Gabs sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rich Homie Don Wan said:

"In a video the Bishop himself said he doesn't even have a driver's license."

Mr.AGBO wrote:

"16 year old boy, and the father is proudly saying he drives without license 🪪. And Ghana police salute him . Like how?"

Efya🌹Chanty said:

"The system is not working in Ghanaian."

Investigation into East Legon accident begins

The East Legon car crash has stirred a frenzy on social media, and the latest update on the matter has intensified the chatter surrounding it.

YEN.com.gh reported that since the incident happened, there has been pressure on police to act swiftly and they have since released a statement.

Regardless of the statement made by the police, netizens seem discontented with the scope of the update given by Ghanaian law enforcement.

