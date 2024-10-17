A post made by Nigel Gaisie showing solidarity with embattled Bishop Salifu Amoako is trending

The outspoken prophet expressed his admiration for Salifu Amoako following news that the latter had been granted bail

Many people who reacted to the post have also shared varied opinions on the move by Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has paid glowing tribute to embattled Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding the latter's family.

This comes after Salifu Amoako, together with his wife Mouha Amoako, were granted bail by a Circuit Court in connection with an accident that claimed the lives of two 12-year-olds.

Taking to Facebook, the outspoken man of God posted a photo of Salifu Amoako in a show of support, expressing his admiration and respect for him.

"Personally, I love you lots Sir..BishopSalifuAmoako.....PNG," his post read.

Nigel Gaisie was among the men of God who were in court when bail for Salifu Amoako and his wife was granted.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Nigel Gaisie had raked in over 400 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to Nigel Gaisie's post

Social media users who commented on the post criticized Nigel Gaisie's statement.

Samuel Nugent stated:

"So far, not a single word of encouragement to the bereaved family from any so called man of God. They are all quiet because the boy who irresponsibly caused the death of 2 people is the son of one of their own. So called men of God."

Joe Wise Acquah Bile commented:

"Hmmm,these pastors are unpredictable. Need I say more."

VOICE from afar. added:

"Train a child the way he should go and when he grows he will not depart from it.. The Bible and The Bible God is a perfect God may his name be praised."

Abigail Ahuntor Norkplim Agottor reacted:

"He may have been a good man but certainly not been a good parent in this situation."

Dampare cautioned on Salifu Amoako

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael had cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare, over the arrest of disgruntled Ghanaian bishop Salifu Amoako.

Ola Michael pledged to monitor the case, especially since it involves a prominent individual.

He added that the case was delicate, urging that justice should be served for the two 12-year-olds who lost their lives.

