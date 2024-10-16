A video of a kind Ghanaian man distributing money notes to some street vendors has surfaced online

In the viral video, the young man was seen distributing bundles of GH¢5 notes to a mate and other vendors he met on the streets

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and celebrated the young man in the comment section

A kindhearted Ghanaian man has warmed the hearts of many netizens after showing love to some street vendors.

The young man in an online video distributed some money to the street vendors who were not expecting the gesture.

A kind Ghanaian man is distributing money to street hawkers. Image source: McBliss

Source: TikTok

He shared bundles of GH¢5 notes for the beneficiaries of his gesture, including an egg seller, a bus conductor, a coconut seller, etc. The vendors were taken aback by the young man's kindness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over young man's gesture

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. While some hailed the young Ghanaian man for the gesture, others also described him as a show-off.

@Nicky wrote:

"Bro next time, try and enter the offices, those guys over there in suit, trust me them dey hustle pass, na suit cover face."

@3RD OCTBER wrote:

"I dare you to get my mother umbrella she sells at the market and the sun is worrying her so much all because of us."

@Mr Face wrote:

"My dream to make every hustler be happy one day like this."

@Aisha wrote:

"I dare you to change my xr to 11 promax."

@Frederick wrote:

"So why did you do the video,To impress me?"

@Yaw Pesky wrote:

"Wish to do this with you together but some situations and problems I went through made me broke but I know I’ll rise up again and look for u someday so we help people together."

@Winni wrote:

"I dare you to buy me provisions for school."

@Hussein Adirika Ibra wrote:

"Peace over joy."

Kind Ghanaian man shows love to hustler

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man had exhibited kindness towards a young hustler.

This was after the young man, Mr Nyamekye spotted the hustler at a washing bay and was inspired by his humility.

Mr Nyamekye presented Bright, an SHS graduate, with gifts and also promised to help him realise his dreams of furthering his education.

Source: YEN.com.gh