A video of Ghanaian preacher Bishop Slaifu Amoako apologizing to Ghanaians over his son’s accident has got many talking

Although the renowned pastor was remorseful in the video, many Ghanaians rejected his apology

Netizens who saw the video expressed their views in the comments section, calling for justice to prevail

Ghanaians are unhappy about the recent apology from renowned Ghanaian preacher Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako.

The apology follows the East Legon accident involving his 16-year-old son and four others. Sadly, two of the victims passed away after the vehicle caught fire and burnt them in the accident.

Luckily, Salifu Amoako’s son, his friends and two others who are receiving treatment survived the accident.

On Friday, the pastor released a video of himself apologising to Ghanaians over his son’s accident.

In the video, his eyes were swollen from crying, and he told Ghanaians that he was in so much pain following his son’s incident.

He, therefore, asked Ghanaians, especially the families of the victims of the accident, to forgive him and his son.

Netizens reject Salifu Amoako’s apology

Although the pastor's apology seemed sincere, Ghanaians have rejected it and called for justice for the young girls.

In the video's comment section, many noted that the preacher wanted to use the apology to cover up the incident.

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"I cannot blame the father for his children's deeds. However, I suggest you stop calling yourself a "man of God" since you didn’t foresee this incident. You are just an ordinary human being, like me."

@AoBeide1 wrote:

"Somebody stole a car and he is spending 4 years in prison. You underage son killed two innocent souls and you think apologizing is the best solution? Whatever action you take the girls won’t be brought back to life but the Judicial system must work. It must work to prevent."

@SkyRockG2GTTnA wrote:

"I think we should allow the law to work. We've always been complaining about the law but the moment we turn out to be the ones on trial then forget all that. He should allow because lives were lost."

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"Why was he tryna speak his bad English again at this critical time?"

@al_varo777 wrote:

"Apology on the media?"

Vigil held for East Legon accident victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on Friday, October 18, 2024, a vigil was held for the victims of the East Legon accident.

Friends and loved ones of the young girls who passed away gathered to pay their last respects to them.

Netizens were heartbroken after seeing videos from the vigil.

