A video of the grandmother of Justine Agbenu, one of the victims of the East Legon accidents, speaking about the incident has surfaced online

In her public remarks, she called for justice for her grandchild and her friend while unveiling that the pastor got some men to seek forgiveness on his behalf

Netizens who saw the video were impressed by her strong urge to seek justice for her grandchild

Grandmother of Justine Agbenu, one of the victims of the East Legon accident, has opened up on efforts by Bishop Salifu Amoako to seek forgiveness from their family.

In an interview with Kofi TV, she noted that the renowned preacher sent some men to their residence to apologise for himself and his young son.

She noted that the apology was not accepted and that her family sent the men away. She noted that the police had taken up the matter, and she expected the law to work without any influence.

Additionally, she spoke about the personality of her granddaughter, whom she described as a loving, sweet girl.

She, therefore, called for the law to take its full course and sanctions to be meted out to the young boy behind the accident and his parents.

Netizens react to Justine's grandma's comment

The comments of Justine Agbenu's grandma have drawn mixed reactions from the public. Netizens who saw the video expressed their sympathy in the comments section.

@thebignanayaw wrote:

"Walahi … watch this woman in face very well she nor go make this slide !!!!"

@thebig_freddie wrote:

"This is what i was saying the 16yr old should be punished, he should be sent to a juvenile prison. Well they have been used for sacrifice may their souls rest in peace."

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"This will live with them for years."

@DjSimass wrote:

"In this life get money o. If ebi someone wey no get money by now the person go dey nsawam."

@zakisolja wrote:

"I hope these two innocent souls get justice."

@thebignanayawn wrote:

"And the Salifu amoako had the effrontery to say what ??? Adey come !"

Cornerstone Academy students attend vigil of friends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that friends and loved ones of the two victims of the East Legon accident gathered to pay their last respects to their beloveds at a vigil.

Students of the Cornerstone Academy were at the vigil to mourn their friends.

