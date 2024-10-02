Shatta Wale, in a post on X, claimed that he had made GH¢1.5 million from betting over the course of the month

The musician shared a screen recording of his winnings, showing the sizeable sum of money he had made

In the comments section of his post, many of Shatta Wale's followers were impressed by his big profits

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he made GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.

Shatta Wale brags about how much he has made from betting. Photo source: shattawalenima

In a post shared on X, the dancehall musician showed his earnings, posting a screen recording that displayed his winnings. In his caption, he wrote:

"I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."

The post gained traction on the platform, with many of Shatta Wale’s followers reacting to the large sum of money he claimed to have made.

Fans of the musician were mainly impressed, with some expressing interest in how he achieved such a high profit through betting.

Shatta Wale has previously shown his love for betting, complaining bitterly about the taxes the government placed on bet winnings. He has often advocated for betting to be made hassle-free for the Ghanaian youth.

Shatta Wale's betting winnings spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Frimps_b said:

"Now de3 you do everything pass Christiano Ronaldo. Very soon YouTube is coming # ( Paapaa YouTube)."

iamkingweezy commented:

"Wow😳 The only thing important than money is more money 💰 aside God."

OmarTog055 reacted:

"Ajeh!😂 do me Momo make I use start dey do some er?"

_Mr_Gyan said:

"Eish wale you go make them chop we ooo."

Shatta Wale speaks on galamsey

Shatta Wale has caught the attention of Ghanaians not just through how much he makes but also the things he says.

YEN.com.gh also reported that the musician lashed out at some individuals fighting against galamsey on social media.

Shatta Wale argued that the menace was not a social media fight and had existed long before social media was born.

