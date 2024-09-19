A video of some students' reaction after they writing their final paper in the WASSCE has gone viral

They were seen shedding tears as they thanked their teacher for the support he had given them all

Many people who thronged the comments section have celebrated the teacher for his commitment

Some students of Achiase Senior High School could not contain their excitement after they successfully completed their last paper for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Their joy soon gave way to sorrow as one of their teachers showed up after they wrote the exam to congratulate them and bid them farewell.

When the students saw him approaching, they rushed to embrace him, a show of gratitude for his support and tutelage over the four years.

Some students began to shed tears as they bade farewell to the teacher, who was identified as Sir Baafi.

The adorable video, which highlighted the bond the students shared with the teacher, had raked in over 5,000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians celebrate Achiase SHS teacher

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the teacher for being good to the final-year students.

QUEEN ADEPAH commented:

"l wish my son will get good father like this."

ELLA WHYWORRY stated:

"Sir Baafi may you live long life and health"

PAGES BWOY$ added:

"He is the one who took care of me when I was in school I have to fine a way to surprise him."

BLACKIE wrote:

"Aww pls help me with the title of the song wai."

Erphiyah planta added:

"God bless this man for me."

Semencia reacted:

"This man will do all his best just to make you learn at the beginning you will think she doesn’t like you but later you will know he is a good man."

