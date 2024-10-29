Wofa, a middle-aged Ghanaian man, who moved to Germany for a better life said the journey has paid off

In an interview with Zionfelix, Wofa stated his status in life had changed drastically since he took the bold step to travel abroad

Wofa added that he had been able to put two mansions in Ghana after living in Germany for many years

A Ghanaian man, who has been residing in Germany for many years, recently opened up about life in Europe.

Speaking to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the man identified as Wofa stated that his journey abroad to seek greener pastures has been beneficial to him and his family.

Wofa, who currently resides in Dusseldorf, the capital city of North Rhine-Westphalia of Germany, said he was now in a better place in life than before.

"Considering where I came from in Ghana, I believe travelling abroad has been beneficial. I have been able to put up two houses in Ghana and I take care of my family members in the village," he told Zionfelix.

Social media was rife with commentaries from a section of Ghanaians abroad who have vowed never to acquire properties back home in Ghana because they are comfortable with life in the Western world.

Speaking on this issue in response to a question posed by Zionfelix, Wofa said times have changed and that there was nothing wrong with Ghanaians wishing to build their lives abroad.

"Abroad is not life before, now there is nothing that Africans cannot do here, we all have equal opportunities to acquire properties and establish businesses here. So I think this new generation of Africans abroad should build their lives here," he said.

Reactions to Wofa's Interview with Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to Wofa's interview after the video was posted on social media.

@akpmosaic wrote:

"The old man’s mind is free and peaceful."

@peter_nmai_dowuona also wrote:

"Well spoken , I really like your sense of humor."

@britishspa_gh said:

"Ooh God help me for the sake of my mummy."

@ephfya commented:

"This man’s opinion is very clean, peaceful and flexible."

