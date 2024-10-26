Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson reacted to American rapper Meek Mill's post about returning to Ghana in December

The Ghanaian actress was not happy that the American rapper, who claimed to love the country so much, failed to speak up against the country's issues

Her comments garnered diverse opinions from Ghanaians on X, with many sharing her sentiments

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson was not pleased when American rapper Meek Mill announced that he would be returning to Ghana in December for the Christmas festivities.

Lydia Forson is unhappy as Meek Mill announces a return trip to Ghana. Image Credit: @lydiaforson and @meekmill

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson blasts Meek Mill on X

Meek Mill announced on his X account that he would like to explore the slave castles when he returns to Ghana for his second visit.

His post did not sit well with Lydia Forson, who lashed out at him for not speaking up about issues plaguing the country.

She questioned the American rapper's love for Ghana, which he continuously spoke about on his social media platforms and in interviews.

"Y’all swear you love our country so much— but stay mute when it comes to speaking on any issues affecting it."

Miss Forson schooled Meek Mill, saying that Ghana should not be a destination where they come to get away with anything because of their proximity to the people in power.

"Ghana should not be the place you just come to get away with ANYTHING because of your proximity to people in power," Lydia Forson wrote on X.

Lydia Forson and Meek Mill's interaction.

Reactions to Lydia Forson's words

Many people took to the comment section of Lydia Forson's X account to share similar sentiments.

Others also shared opposing views and noted that Meek Mill speaking up on issues in Ghana would have no impact.

Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians:

@Kwesikay_23 said:

"That’s so true. Unpatriotic people"

@fiifiattadxb said:

"Ghana is their playground; and, sometimes, too, a place where they come & cash out. The fact that we’ve got such low standards that we’d allow them into our homes doesn’t mean they care about us!"

@aborabora007 said:

"You paa the big men in Ghana kraa are not talking about the thing what do you want him to say"

@DeMurphyL said:

"I see most problems are inner issues. I feel like Ghanaians don’t voice out their concerns that loud unlike the Kenya’s did. We all saw it. We are so timid and let these guys run down on us"

@WOKWANKO said:

"Allow him to come and enjoy. Nyame korwaaa ne nokwarfo"

Meek Mill wants to be a Ghanaian

YEN.com.gh reported that American rapper Meek Mill announced his desire to change his nationality to Ghana, his preferred African country.

On his X account, he made the announcement and explained that the reason for the change was that America's system did not favour black people.

His post generated conversation on social media, and many Ghanaians advised him in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh