A kidney disease has hit a Ghanaian nurse, and she urgently needs financial support to save her life

Bertha Kudeka developed the condition three years ago after she delivered a baby and has been on dialysis since

Her condition has, however, deteriorated, and she urgently needs financial support to undergo a kidney transplant

Bertha's husband, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, gave more insight into Bertha's condition

A dedicated Ghanaian nurse, Bertha Kudeka, has been bedridden by a severe kidney disease, leaving her in a critical condition.

Bertha developed the condition three years ago after childbirth. She developed some postnatal complications that ultimately led to kidney failure and impacted several major organs in her body.

A Ghanaian nurse hit by kidney disease urgently needs over GH¢500K for a transplant.

After spending nearly four months in the hospital, she was discharged to continue her life dependent on a dialysis machine. Bertha, who used to save people's lives at the hospital, has since been fighting for her own life and urgently needs support.

Three years on, her condition has deteriorated to a point where dialysis is no longer sufficient to save her life. She urgently needs a kidney transplant. Doctors estimate that the transplant would cost over GH¢500,000; however, her family cannot afford it.

Therefore, they have appealed to the general public to support Bertha's quest for a new kidney.

"I'm too young to lose her" - Bertha's husband

Bertha's husband, Avotri J. Seyram, popularly known as Mr Love, speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, shared some fond memories of her adorable wife.

He indicated that his wife turned down all suitors, including wealthy men from France, Britain, and America, and chose to be with him instead. He added that because of this, he is willing to do anything to save her, as she has a good heart.

"As her husband, I don’t love her just because of any of these qualities. I love and care for her that much because she loves me more than herself, and she has proven it. I am too young to lose my wife when you can help me save her."

UniMAC-GIJ lecturer needs GH¢700K for transplant

In a related development, an assistant lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ) had developed a kidney disease and urgently needed financial help.

Philip Atawura was diagnosed with end-stage polycystic kidney disease and needed to undergo a transplant. Luckily, he got the required support and successfully underwent surgery.

