A video of a Ghanaian lady based abroad sharing her marital woes has surfaced on social media

She noted in an interview that her husband divorced her because she refused to take him abroad

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions as some sympathised with her while others were disappointed in the man

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who lives in Italy has opened up about the circumstances that ended her two-year-old marriage.

In an interview on Akoma FM, Christie noted that her husband, Martin, divorced her because she failed to facilitate his travel abroad.

Ghanaian lady is sharing how her husband divorced her because she refused to take him abroad. Image source: Akoma FM

According to her, she had lived in Italy all her life and decided to come to Ghana to marry her husband, who could best be described as a pauper.

In her interaction with the show host, she noted that she invested a lot in the man, taking care of all expenses, including fully funding their wedding because she loved the man.

"He didn't have anything when I met him. I even bought him the shoes and clothes he wore. I also spent a lot on our wedding. In fact, I took care of all our expenses," she noted.

However, his attitude recently changed following his persistent demand for her to help him relocate. Christie unveiled in the interview that his husband and some of his relatives have pressured him to take him abroad.

She was initially threatened with a divorce if she failed to honour their request, and eventually, the young man sent a bottle of Schnapps and his wedding ring to the lady's family to request a divorce. Heartbroken, the lady has dragged the matter to a radio station to seek redress.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video were filled with mixed reactions and expressed their views in the post's comment section.

@Abhyna wrote:

"He should also work and get money to travel eeerrr oh."

@theblessed077 wrote:

"The man did well by divorcing her. When men marry women and travel abroad, the woman's family visit shrines to manipulate the man to come and relocate her to abroad."

@cleopatra wrote:

"the same thing happened to my friend here in the Netherlands. love."

@kennedyadom wrote:

"A man will get a girl like this and still joke with her..aaa God."

@Frankie Asusko wrote:

"She sent this case to oyerepa too! why was she just looking for trend?"

Source: YEN.com.gh