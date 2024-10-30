Joshua Agbozo, a young Ghanaian could not hold his excitement after bagging his first university degree

The young Ghanaian man was part of the 2024 cohort who was awarded various qualifications upon completion of the four-year academic programme from the University of Professional Studies, Accra

Friends and family of the fresh university graduate trooped the comment section of a video he shared on TikTok to congratulate him.

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Joshua Agbozo has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after attaining a new academic milestone.

Joshua Agbozo was part of the 2024 graduating class of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Joshua Agbozo, a young Ghanaian man celebrates after bagging his first degree from the UPSA. Photo credit: @ajoshuaofficial/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Joshua appeared overly elated as he was captured wearing a neatly tailored brown suit for his graduation ceremony.

The young Ghanaian man suggested in the captions of the video that he worked hard, facing several financial difficulties to acquire his first degree.

"First degree holder! The sleepless nights, the financial hurdles, the devastating moments and the story that broke us," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Joshua's friends congratulate him

Joshua Agbozo's friends, upon coming across his TikTok video, thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

@nunash bonjour wrote:

"Congratulations to you,it wasn't easy but you really pass-through."

@Joshua Agbozo replied:

"Thank you so much."

@omanhemaa_akosua1 also wrote:

"Congratulations dear…God isn’t done with you yet."

@maxineee commented:

"That’s my leader!! very handsome,intelligent and down to earth Congratulations Agboziiiiiiiiii."

@elsie said:

"Congratulations Joshua , we will miss you ."

@akosuapretty47 also said:

"Congrats, my academic Moodle."

@Mefia Sarfo commented:

"Congratulations…well deserved."

Ghana's most beautiful winner graduates from UPSA

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nihad Titiaka Oases graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, with a law degree.

The pageant winner shared a video of herself from her graduation ceremony, where received her honours.

Nihad Titiaka Oases' fans and admirers flooded the comment section of the video to congratulate her on her academic success.

