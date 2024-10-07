Nihad Titiaka Oases has thanked Ghanaians after being crowned queen at the recent Ghana's Most Beautiful

Titiaka, who hails from the Savannah Region, made a post on Instagram to express gratitude to Ghanaians

Afriyie was the first runner-up and Makafui was the second runner-up in a the keenly contested pageant

Nihad Titiaka Oases, representing the Savannah Region, has expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians after being crowned the 2024 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen thanked her supporters for their encouragement and votes.

Titiaka faced strong competition from other finalists in the contest, including Afriyie from the Ashanti Region, who finished as the first runner-up, and the Volta Region's Makafui, who placed as second runner-up.

The competition, which highlights beauty, cultural knowledge, and social advocacy, saw the finalists deliver outstanding performances.

Titiaka's victory is significant as she has become the first contestant from the Savannah Region to win the title. In her message of gratitude, she wrote:

"To the amazing people of Ghana, words cannot fully express my gratitude for your overwhelming support and encouragement throughout this incredible GMB 2024 journey. Last night, we achieved something truly remarkable, and I am deeply honoured to have been crowned your GMB Queen 2024."

Titiaka went on to thank the people of the Savannah Region as well.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Savannah Region—your love, prayers, and unwavering believe in me made this moment possible. Together, we’ve written history by securing the first-ever GMB crown for our beloved Savannah Region. This victory is not just for me but for every young girl who dares to dream, for every community that believes in the strength of unity, and for all those who see beauty in diversity. I am also proud to stand as the first hijab-wearing queen in GMB’s history, and I hope this inspires others to embrace their identities and walk boldly in their truth. This crown represents so much more than a personal achievement—it’s a symbol of what we can accomplish when we stand together. Thank you, Ghana, for your love and believe in me. I promise to continue to serve and represent you with pride and dedication. Here’s to more history-making moments ahead!" she wrote.

GMB winner receives a new car, cash

The winner of GMB did not go home empty-handed; she was rewarded very well for her pageant success.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Titiaka was awarded a brand-new vehicle, among other cash prizes.

Footage of the beauty queen receiving the car went viral, as she sat smiling insider her new vehicle.

