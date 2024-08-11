Retired boxer Bukom Banku could not hide his joy and his pride for his son Ambitious Tilapia won about at ex-president John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama's launch of Legacy Rise

Bukom Banku entered the ring and displayed incredible dance moves together with Ambitious Tilapia amid cheers from the crowd

The video melted the hearts of many people as they talked about their admiration for the bond between father and son

Retired professional boxer Bukom Banku was overjoyed when his son, Ambitious Tilapia, won a bout at an event.

Bukom Banku celebrated with his son

The bout took place at the launch of ex-president John Dramini Mahama's son and FIFA agent Sharaf Mahama's launch of his sports project Legacy Rise.

As part of the night's activities, Ambitious Tilapia fought another boxer and emerged victorious in the video posted on Instagram by famous blogger GH Hyper.

After sports journalist Nathaniel Attoh declared him the winner, Bukom Banku, who recently visited the UK, got into the ring and jubilated with his son.

They displayed fire dance moves amid cheers from the crowd, who were overjoyed to see the adorable bond between father and son.

Reactions to the video of Bukom Banku and his son jubilating

Many people in the comment section were not impressed with the boxer Ambitious Tilapia fought with, as they thought his actions in the ring were unbefitting of a boxer.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

the_village_citizen said:

"Guy in red is not a boxer at all"

successful_fardy said:

"Rasta man you go come make we pass time for night beach you make this boy they design your face ah ah baba 🤣 come make we nice up"

alikho_richtakher said:

"it’s the Chelsea socks for me😂😂"

waynemcmckay said:

"The Guy in red be singer ! 😂😂 Boxing no be e calling at all ! cx eiiiiii"

iamawudu said:

"Always love his Dad energy ❤️🙌"

fu_naya_1 said:

"No Ghana man can last 5 seconds ontop my body 😂😂😂"

Bukom Banku's son spoke about his academic life

YEN.com.gh reported that Abubakar Kamako threw more light into his educational background and why he chose boxing over what he studied in school.

The talented boxer, an Afadjato Senior High Technical School alumnus, stated that he studied Building and Construction in school but was not good at the field.

The son of revered boxer Bukom Banku won silver at the 13th African Games held in Ghana and he opened up about his aspiration of becoming a world champion.

