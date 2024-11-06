Oheneba Jude, Ghanaian TikTok Star Opens Up About His Passion: "I Want To Be A Chef"
- Oheneba Jude, a Ghanaian TikTok sensation based in Kumasi, has stated a strong desire to become a chef
- Opening up about his aspirations to a content creator in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the TikTok star said becoming a chef would be a dream come true for him
- He also expressed his desire to own and operate a restaurant because of his love for cooking
A rising Ghanaian TikTok star, Oheneba Jude has opened up about his future aspirations.
The Kumasi-based TikToker said one of his biggest dreams is to become a chef, making a living from his love for food and cooking.
Speaking in an interview with a content creator at his base in Kumasi, Oheneba Jude said after dropping out of senior high school he planned to take up a career in the culinary industry in Ghana.
Oheneba Jude said he believed he could be a good chef because he knew how to cook all the Ghanaian dishes.
"I have always wanted to become a chef because I know how to cook all the local dishes. There a lot of people who have attended catering schools but they don't know how to cook like I do," he said.
The Kumasi-based TikToker further expressed a desire to establish and operate a restaurant in the not-distant future.
Reactions to Oheneba Jude's video
The video of Oheneba Jude's interview was watched by over 7.2k people and recorded 136 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.
@Saabah wrote:
"The ny3 mea part tear me . Aww Jude."
Ɔbaa ɛmfa kwasia bia sɛ kunu also wrote:
"Ɛnyɛ catering school a search , who heard that."
TikToker Oheneba Jude gets emotional as Naa Ashorkor invites him on a fufu date in Kumasi, fans react
@maakosua-kate said:
"chef de3 nka obedi aduane no nyinaaaaa wo kitchen ho."
@Jonelsproperties also said:
"He’s only think about his food."
Oheneba Jude expresses a desire to marry
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Oheneba Jude has stated a desire to get married when he finds the right person.
In a video that went viral on social media, the Kumasi-based TikTok star also expressed his admiration for young folks who married early.
Oheneba Jude said he was prepared to marry as soon as he found the woman of his dreams.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.