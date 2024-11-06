Oheneba Jude, a Ghanaian TikTok sensation based in Kumasi, has stated a strong desire to become a chef

Opening up about his aspirations to a content creator in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the TikTok star said becoming a chef would be a dream come true for him

He also expressed his desire to own and operate a restaurant because of his love for cooking

Speaking in an interview with a content creator at his base in Kumasi, Oheneba Jude said after dropping out of senior high school he planned to take up a career in the culinary industry in Ghana.

Oheneba Jude said he believed he could be a good chef because he knew how to cook all the Ghanaian dishes.

"I have always wanted to become a chef because I know how to cook all the local dishes. There a lot of people who have attended catering schools but they don't know how to cook like I do," he said.

The Kumasi-based TikToker further expressed a desire to establish and operate a restaurant in the not-distant future.

Reactions to Oheneba Jude's video

The video of Oheneba Jude's interview was watched by over 7.2k people and recorded 136 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

@Saabah wrote:

"The ny3 mea part tear me . Aww Jude."

Ɔbaa ɛmfa kwasia bia sɛ kunu also wrote:

"Ɛnyɛ catering school a search , who heard that."

@maakosua-kate said:

"chef de3 nka obedi aduane no nyinaaaaa wo kitchen ho."

@Jonelsproperties also said:

"He’s only think about his food."

Oheneba Jude expresses a desire to marry

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Oheneba Jude has stated a desire to get married when he finds the right person.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Kumasi-based TikTok star also expressed his admiration for young folks who married early.

Oheneba Jude said he was prepared to marry as soon as he found the woman of his dreams.

Source: YEN.com.gh