Musician Elijah Birdman got many people talking when he bragged about the giant gold chain which he claimed he bought for $450k some 10 years ago

He explained that unlike silver, whose durability was judged on how heavy it is, for gold, colour determines the cost

The video got many people laughing hard on social media, as they shared their views on his remarks revolving around the gold chain

Musician Elijah Birdman flaunted a giant gold chain and spoke about its cost and how long he had owned the piece of jewelry in an explosive interview.

Elijah Birdman says he bought his giant gold necklace for $459k abroad some 10 years ago. Image Credit: @iamphylxgh

Source: Instagram

Elijah Birdman flaunts gold chain

In an exclusive interview with seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, Elijah Birdman noted that the gold chain he wore for the interview was bought some 10 years ago.

The sensational musician noted that the necklace cost him $450,000 (GH¢7,360,942.50 with the exchange rate dated November 8, 2024), however, due to inflation, it is worth more now.

Miss Amihere, stunned by the gold chain's worth, probed him about how he could afford such expensive jewellery 10 years ago.

"I have been doing boutique business for over 25 years now. I change money into dollars, I travel outside to buy goods for my shop," he said in his defence.

When asked where he bought the giant gold necklace, GH Birdman, who named himself after American rapper Birdman, noted that he bought it abroad, specifically in Europe.

In the same interview, he noted that despite the gold chain's huge size, it was not heavy and emphasised that it was made out of pure gold.

"Gold is not like silver. Silver is counted with money when it is heavy. The heavier the silver, the higher the money. But with gold, the colour talks. The colour is what is going to tell you."

Elijah Birdman's $450k gold chain.

Reactions to the Elijah Birdman's video

The video got many people laughing hard, while others shared their experience of knowing him from being a clothing entrepreneur at Abeka Lapaz.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

tinaaidam said:

"This man has been doing boutique business since I was a child. Abeka Lapaz Birdman 😂😂."

acquah_sari said:

"Serwaa want to laugh🤣 but she is controlling herself not to 😂😂😂"

eli_ankora said:

"Silver is counted with money when the heavy😂"

azizkb29 said:

"Honestly speaking I wonder why people still challenge people’s blessings. That man said he got just believe it and pass if he’s an ordinary broke person you think he would be interviewed by tv3???? If you don’t have it doesn’t mean someone also doesn’t have it. It’s called blessing everyone’s is different."

k_slay101 said:

"It’s true…I was there in Heurope with him 👀"

berto__grey said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 my people can’t help but lie."

