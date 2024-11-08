The Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) won the "Clean Our Air" category at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town

Co-founder Desmond Alugnoa shared his story of returning from Germany to support GAYO while many thought he was making a wrong decision at the time

He dedicated the award to the youth of Africa and worldwide, acknowledging the contributions of Prince William, the Earthshot team, and local partners

Ghanaian NGO Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) has been adjudged a winner at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa.

GAYO won in the "Clean Our Air" category, recognising its efforts to fight African waste pollution. As winners, the NGO will receive £1,000,000 to enhance its work.

When they were mentioned as category winners, the co-founder and another person went up the podium to receive their award, wearing fugu and trousers that reflected northern Ghanaian culture.

In his acceptance speech, co-founder Desmond Alugnoa shared his relocation story and what people thought of his ideas.

"About five years ago, GAYO was progressing, but very slowly. I had to make the tough decision to return from Germany, and a lot of people thought that was a crazy idea. But we believe that the best solutions, the best minds, are normally the ones who are closer to the problem."

He thanked Prince William, the Earthshot Prize team, the waste collectors, and local leaders for their different roles in the GAYO story.

Alugnoa dedicated the award to the youth, saying,

"This is to the youth of Africa and the youth around the world."

GAYO was founded in 2014 and is committed to promoting sustainable living. The organisation works directly with communities to reduce the climate vulnerability of children, youth, and women.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to identify innovative solutions to global environmental problems.

