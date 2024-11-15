Aggie is conflicted after her close friend Fausty's ex-boyfriend, Kojo, began asking her to be his girlfriend

Despite blocking his number, Kojo continues to find ways to contact her, raising Aggie’s concern

Several social media users who read Aggie's story shared their opinions on what she should do if she is not interested in Kojo's advances

A Ghanaian lady said she was confused and did not know what to do after her friend’s former boyfriend asked her to be his girlfriend.

According to Aggie, she met her sister-friend Fausty in her final year at the university, and they have remained close ever since.

A Ghanaian lady says she does not know what to do again to prevent her friend's ex from asking her out. Photo credit: martin-dm & ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a post she sent to Silent Beads, the lady said they talk about everything, including their relationships and advise each other on issues.

At one point, Fausty was dating two men simultaneously but loved one more than the other. However, according to Aggie, it looked like the man receiving less attention cherished Fausty more.

In no time, Fausty broke up with the one she loved more, and Aggie encouraged her to give the one she loved less a chance. Aggie said the two never went a week without quarrelling.

During one of such quarrels, the new boyfriend asked for Aggie’s number to explain things to her, which Fausty gave him. Despite calming them down, the two continued to quarrel over petty issues, leading to a breakup.

After Fausty and Kojo broke up, the guy called Aggie to ask her out. Aggie said that even after she blocked his number, he found a way to reach her. His persistence is getting her worried.

Netizens advise lady who is in a dilemma

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Aggie’s story, which was shared by Silent Beads. Read them below:

Elizabeth Samson said:

“Tell your friend. Don't allow him into your life. Ignore him completely. You're a good girl with good mindset. Your own good suitor will come by God's grace.”

An Ge Lina wrote:

“Run 🏃‍♀️, and tell your friend about his advances before she finds out elsewhere.”

Blessing Onafete said:

“Keep ignoring him as usual. Don't let him bother you. He'll stop once he realizes you're serious about not dating him. Also, I think you should talk to Fausty about this. All the best.”

Diana Tackie wrote:

“He thinks you’ll give him a chance because you’ve not told your friend yet.”

Akua Anima Karim Addo said:

“Unless you are interested in him, he cannot force you into a relationship.or you don’t have area boys to warn him?”

Oteng Akyena Emmanuel wrote:

“Nigga wants to use u to take revenge on his ex..Just get a guy who will act as ur boyfriend to call him and give him a strong warning.If it doesn’t work out,just send him a picture of two eggs and a schnapp.”

Ross Pewirincle said:

“Think twice, he might date you just to take revenge on your friend. I think there is something he is hiding from you, just be careful, guys like that can't be 100% trusted.”

Lady marries another man soon after breakup

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady left her man pained when she married another man just one month after they broke up.

Henry said the lady ended the relationship because he could not meet her expected financial needs.

The heartbreak motivated him to find a better job and make money. He said he now has another woman in his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh