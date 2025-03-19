A pregnant Ghanaian lady was videoed dancing while in labour at a hospital to the amazement of many netizens

The lady was dancing to 'Next Door' by Kojo Black featuring Sarkodie at the hospital even though she was in pain

Several social media users who watched the video congratulated the lady and other women for their strength during labour

A pregnant Ghanaian lady who was in labour was videoed joyfully dancing to 'Next Door' by Kojo Black at the hospital.

The lady danced while waiting to dilate fully and deliver her baby.

A pregnant Ghanaian woman dances hard while in labour. Photo credit: Svetikd (Getty Images) & @susannekush (TikTok)

In a TikTok video, @susannekush showed that she did not lose her dance moves even though she was pregnant and the baby was almost out.

Her caption of the video indicated that it was not easy but she still decided to dance to serve as a relief during her labour.

“Guess who was in labour Yesterday. See!!!! It’s no joke ooooo don’t let my dancing deceive you. Was Crazy but all thanks to Jehovah.”

She tried to do some of the current dance moves, but the pregnancy did not allow her to do it well. Her facial expression showed when she was in pain even though she was dancing.

Meanwhile, she indicated in the comment section that she could not continue dancing happily and easily when she dilated to 8cm.

“When it got to 8cm ask me where I was,” @susannekush responded to someone who applauded her saying she could not even move a leg when she was in labour.

The lady in labour seemed to be in a private hospital room and with a low haircut. She seems to love dancing since a look on her TikTok timeline showed videos of her dancing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate dancing pregnant woman

Social media users who watched the video applauded the pregnant woman for her strength and celebrated her newborn baby.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @susannekush on TikTok. Read them below:

Nana Kwame Asebei said:

“Wo whene so papa.”

Konadu wrote:

“Even in labour room🥰🥰🥰👍🏻👍🏻.”

Akosuaswt said:

“Congratulations hun, it's not an easy experience, I couldn't smile let alone dance. Super hero😍👏.”

Susanne Kush responded:

“Thanks, hun when it got to 8cm ask me where I was🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

B i g b a b y💜🥹🫶🏾 wrote:

“You made me love this song❤️🥹🎉🎉🎉.Congratulations Ma🤍🥹🎉🎉.”

Efya 💦 said:

“E for energy..congratulations 🥰🥰.”

JOEY wrote:

“Herrr it's not easy but I see and love the intentions... All the best👑💪🥰.”

Emmy Ennison said:

“She’s in pains paaa but look at the steez 🥰.”

Serwaa❤️ wrote:

“I love women like this😂😂😂 nothing can take their joy… congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️.”

sammy.og said:

“Ei 🤣 here to you dey dance? Ah.”

