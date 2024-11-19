A video of a young lady flaunting her work as a carpenter has left many people inspired

This comes after she took to TikTok to show off her work and made it known that she is a degree holder

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady

A young lady has inspired many people after she took to social media to flaunt her work as a carpenter.

The video, which is making waves online, shows the adorable moment the young lady was captured, flaunting her beauty, after which she introduced herself and opened up about her work.

A university graduate shows off her carpentry skills in an adorable TikTok video. Photo credit: @your.female.carpe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then showed the 22-year-old lady displaying her carpentry skills as she worked on a wardrobe.

The seriousness with which she worked made it evident that she was well-versed in carpentry.

She also stated on her TikTok page that she is a university graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the female carpenter

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young lady. Others expressed a desire to secure her services.

Favour_Isaac commented:

"Carpenter baddie you fit do interior design for my parlour?"

Baba Nla reacted:

"Y’all repost so this goes viral!, We love a woman who’s hard working and locked !, keep going."

Ekele added:

"God bless you I like hard working girls."

Justice Oforbike reacted:

"Nice work keep it on."

Brown Banks reacted:

"God bless the labour of your hands."

OLAITAN stated:

"Wow so nice God bless your handwork."

Toh_syne added:

"This is nice! I’d definitely hit you up when I need new furniture."

Young lady becomes a car sprayer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, also went viral after she opened up about her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In a video on Blackkjoy's YouTube page, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

When quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

