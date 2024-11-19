Yhar Adepa, a content creator, warmed hearts after showing love to a woman who sells roasted plantain, also known as Kofi Brokeman

The young content creator gave the woman GH¢1,000 for free after being moved by her struggle to earn a living for herself and her family

Yhar Adepa's video went viral on social media and many Ghanaians who chanced on it commended the young woman's act of kindness

A young Ghanaian girl has demonstrated kindness to a woman earning a living selling roasted plantains on the streets.

The content creator was passing by when she saw the woman sitting quietly, with her head down, beside her small business.

Yhar Adepa, a kindhearted Ghanaian content creator surprises a roasted plantain seller with GH¢1,000. Photo credit: @yhar_adepa_lipsy_backup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After observing her for a while, the young girl felt touched by the woman's struggles and decided to help her.

The kindhearted girl, identified as Yhar Adepa, approached the woman and asked her to request any amount she wanted.

In response, the roasted plantain seller said she needed GH¢1,000 to invest in her trade.

Without hesitation, Yhar Adepa pulled out some cedi notes from her pocket and gave the amount to the woman.

Feeling surprised and overwhelmed with excitement by the act of kindness, the roasted plantain seller showered words of blessings on the young girl.

"You have made my day, I'm happy. God bless you, may your pockets be replenished, and may you be great. God bless," she said.

Yhar Adepa's video goes viral

The video capturing Yhar Adepa's act of kindness to the woman went viral on social media, garnering significant reactions from Ghanaians.

@KOJO WISE said:

"eii this girl God bless you and your family."

@Nana Adjoa Onyam also said:

"May the good lord continue to bless you."

@Aroma gh wrote:

"don't mind anyone do your god work god will Bless you more sis."

McBliss shows love to hawkers and vendors

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young content creator, McBliss stormed the streets to bless some hawkers and vendors.

In a video that went viral online, the Ghanaian online personality gave each of the hawkers and vendors he met GH¢100.

Besides the GH¢100 he shared, the content creator also dashed a roasted corn seller with GH¢1,000 in an act of generosity.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh