A video of Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude revisiting his primary school has surfaced on social media

The young man in the video reunited with one of his teachers and shared some fond memories of his school days

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude has warmed hearts on social media after reuniting with his former primary school teacher.

Oheneba recently visited his former school and reconnected with his teacher. Jude, delighted to see his teacher again, shared some fond memories of his school days.

In a video, he recalled that this particular teacher flogged him back in school. Regardless of their past, they were delighted to see each other again.

Jude, who dropped out of school at a young age, has become famous through his creative TikTok videos.

He now has a large following and did not allow his educational background to impede his success in life.

Netizens delight over Jude and teacher's reunion

Netizens who saw Oheneba Jude and his teacher's reunion video were impressed. Many argued that the teacher resembled Osanju, another popular Ghanaian TikToker.

@maadwoa_2Adufosu wrote:

"Then Jude is a small boy paa."

@Carti wrote:

"Tell the camera man we know he’s wearing airforce."

@Abena Pretty wrote:

"Camera man! Camera man!!!!!!"

@19TH__NOVEMBER wrote:

"Everyone it's my birthday."

@Irene Quaye wrote:

"He looks like Osanjo anaa."

@Efya_Sika24 wrote:

"Indeed teachers don’t grow old look at them as if they are mates."

@Mills wrote:

"If u completed Dominase m/A let gather here."

@Ama spicy wrote:

"He is from Domenase my hometown."

@Rose Acheampong wrote:

"Erick longtime Nana Yaw hope all is well."

@Krobia_Asante wrote:

"He resembles Osanju."

Manasseh Azure reunites with teacher

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni had reunited with his primary school teacher.

The renowned broadcaster wrote a heartwarming message, stating his teacher's impact on his life and appreciating him for all the years he taught him the English language.

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed their views in the post's comment section.

