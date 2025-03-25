Pastor Michael Opoku has gone viral on social media for praying over the passports of church members struggling to obtain visas to travel abroad

A young Ghanaian pastor is trending on social media after he was spotted in a video fervently praying over several passports at Atwea Mountain, a popular prayer camp in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The man of God, identified as Michael Opoku, reportedly collected the passports of several church members who were struggling to obtain visas to travel abroad, seeking divine intervention.

A Ghanaian pastor, Micheal Opoku, takes church members' passports to the Atwea Mountain for visa prayers. Photo credit: @micheal.opoku1/TikTok.

Pastor Michael Opoku then took the passports to the Atwea Mountains to pray over them.

In a video circulating on social media, the young pastor was captured with the passports arranged in front of him, praying passionately over them.

The pastor held the prayer session with a firm belief that the sacred atmosphere of the mountains would convey his congregants' requests for successful visa applications directly to God.

Pasto Micheal Opoku preaches the gospel to his church members during a service. Photo credit: @micheal.opoku1/TikTok.

"God, please open a door for them so that from now to December 2026, they will get their visa approvals to relocate abroad. God, I pray over these passports; please help them secure their visas," he was heard praying.

The Atwea Mountain is a Christian prayer camp in the Ashanti Region, a few minutes drive from Effiduase and Nsuta.

Many Christians believe that God answers prayers quickly on the mountain, hence the reason why Pastor Micheal Opoku visited the sacred land to intercede for his church members.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to the Ghanaian pastor's video

The video of the Ghanaian pastor has gone viral on social media, registering over 23,000 likes and more than 8,400 comments.

Pastor Micheal Opoku's trending video has sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Gordon Kumah said:

"Getting visa not miracles.It is all about proper documentation Eiii Africa."

@Nana adwoa kwakyewa38 also said:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen and Amen I received my Europe VISA this Month March In Jesus Christ Name Amen."

@rubygivens578 commented:

"Amen. l receive my husband’s Canadian visa in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

@Dr. Well-lord also commented:

"So why can’t we pray and better our economy? Most countries with good economies don’t pray for visas.. It's sad."

@Joeladjei22 wrote:

"l received my visa today in Jesus' name amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen."

