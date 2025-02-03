A video of Appiah Stadium and Otumfuo's son at the airport has generated reactions on social media

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie showed his humility as he engaged in conversation with Appiah Stadium despite being on his way to board a plane

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of Appiah Stadium

Ghanaian political commentator and socialite Appiah Stadium is trending after he was spotted with Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the youngest son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a video.

The video which was sighted on TikTok showed the adorable moment Appiah Stadium met Nana Kwame Kyeretwie at the airport ready to board the plane.

Appiah Stadium vibes with Otumfuo's son in a trending video.

Appiah Stadium who was left starstruck engaged in a conversation where he confessed his admiration and expressed how delighted to meet the young royal in person.

He pledged his assurance to serve the Asantehene and Lady Julia for the rest of his life.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie on his part expressed joy as he smiled at Appiah Stadium.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Appiah Stadium and Otumfuo's son's encounter

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on Appiah Stadium and Otumfuo's son's encounter.

Nana_Gaitarno777 commented:

"So like play like play Appiah Stadium has created a new occupation in Ghana."

Priscilla Harn706 indicated:

"Why is Appiah Stadium working at de airport."

MR. KK wrote:

"My question is where does this man get his source of information to meet these people, because always he meet them on time. Prez, Ministers, billionaires etc."

kelvin Anim Bediako added:

"The boy always use private jet wen he is going to Kumasi."

Ignatius Abedi Pele wrote:

"Simplicity at its best, just look at the son of Ghana’s only King"

Nana Poku Official added:

"Appiah Stadium, Hon. Abelele, Kwabena Nyame, Agya Manso and Co…. They've been in this industry for a long time, if you know what I mean."

Boahen andy kelvin stated:

"I'm sure Appiah Stadium has a private room at kumasi airport. always meeting people there. much love Mr Appiah Stadium."

Otumfuo’s son Opoku Ware pays fees for students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Opoku Ware, son of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II also earned the admiration of many people with his act of generosity.

This comes after he paid the fees of 27 needy Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students.

Opoku Ware embarked on this kind gesture to support needy but brilliant students on campus.

