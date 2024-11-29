A video of a Ghanaian lady crying over a heartbreak she experienced has surfaced on social media

The emotional video sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, who consoled the young lady

The lady explained in the video's caption that her boyfriend lied about her to another woman

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to cry over what looked like a painful heartbreak.

Abena Darko suggested in a TikTok post that her boyfriend had cheated on her with another girl.

Abena Darko, a Ghanaian lady sheds tears on social media after her boyfriend told another girl she's just a friend. Photo credit: @abena_darko5/TikTok.

In the caption of a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Darko wrote that her boyfriend lied to the new girl that she was only a friend to him.

"He told my fellow lady that I’m just his friend and I’m after him because of his money. How shameful this sounds, but when we first met, he showed me to everyone," she said.

The video captured the Ghanaian lady weeping uncontrollably over the betrayal from her boyfriend.

She relied on the lyrics of Kojo Antwi's Amirika love song to express her feelings about her relationship issues.

Abena Darko explained that she took to social media to cry her heart out because she did not have anyone to talk to.

Netizens console heartbroken Abena Darko

After Abena Darko shared her broken heart story on TikTok, some netizens came across the video and have reacted.

@Jireh said:

"Awwwww Abena. It is well ok? A good man will surely come some day."

@NationRecords also said:

"I’m the right man for you don’t worry."

@koramadampomaa commented:

"Herh. U Dey cry Dey record plus giving us 2 sure. Stand up and go and eat wate."

@Perpetual also commented:

"Sister chill and sleep cos they go beyond that."

@kwamecheckup wrote:

"He might be lying to that your fellow lady."

