A Ghanaian woman, Olivia, said she had broken up with her boyfriend due to a misunderstanding over a wig she owned.

Olivia said her boyfriend’s sister took the wig from his home without asking. When they realised it and asked her about it, the lady promised to return it whenever she visited her brother.

In a Facebook post on Silent Beads, the lady said her boyfriend’s sister never returned the wig but kept giving excuses and avoiding her.

Olivia continued that they one day went to a family wedding, where her boyfriend’s sister was present. The lady was wearing Olivia’s wig, so she took it from her.

“After church, she was entering into a taxi when I quickly snapped the wig off her head. She looked back in shock, shook her head and entered the taxi.”

Olivia said her boyfriend and his family were unhappy with her approach to collecting her wig, and they asked her to apologise. She initially agreed to apologise but changed her mind when she learnt of a plan to disgrace her.

“Everything shows my boyfriend isn’t ready to grow up from the shadows of his family. I don’t want such a man. I stopped calling him until he called weeks later to accuse me of being prideful and pompous. He hasn’t called again since that day. I know he’s waiting for me to call him first, but that isn’t going to happen. I guess everything ends here and I’m ok.”

Olivia said thinking about everything made him notice that her ex-boyfriend had never bought her anything since they started dating.

“That guy doesn’t buy things for me. He thinks women are vain to want wigs and more shoes and makeup. So he complains whenever I do a new hair or do a makeup or buy another shoe.”

Netizens applaud lady for leaving boyfriend

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Doreen Ampofo said:

“You did so good sis…immaturity at its peak…”

Ka Fui wrote:

“A couple of years ago, a fine lady I was talking with disrespected her dad right in front of me. A catch cold by force, asked her to apologise right away but she refused. Na so I take advice myself. Phooolishness no get cure, walk pass quickly.”

Kafui Praise said:

“Great…focus on you… forget about them.”

Pat Garrey wrote:

“Glad you're moving on from such a toxic family.”

Mamavi Goh said:

“I stan! The sisterhood is proud of you. As for your boyfriend, it’s his loss! You’ll find a good man whose sister would not take what doesn’t belong to her. I wish you well. 🥳❤️❤️❤️.”

Seyram Shuga Nkansah said:

“Relax wai. Let that boy go.”

Maribel Okine said:

"I'm inspired by women who take ownership of their lives, addressing personal issues head-on, and refusing to be swayed by manipulation - no matter the source. Your strength and resilience are empowering! Kudos.”

Lady breaks up with boyfriend for cheating

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady left her boyfriend after she caught him cheating with another woman.

The lady said when she asked her ex about the incident, he denied any cheating despite the tangible evidence available.

She decided to quit since he was also lying to her.

