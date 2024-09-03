An emotional video of a Ghanaian bride and her groom crying on their wedding day has touched many on social media

In the video shared on TikTok, the beautiful bride shed tears after an elderly woman praised her good character

Netizens who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian bride was overwhelmed with emotions as her inspirational past came to the fore on her wedding day.

The beautiful bride in a video making rounds on social media, shed uncontrollable tears as an elderly woman reminded her of some awe-inspiring good manners she exhibited in the past.

Ghanaian bride shed tears on her wedding day after she was reminded of an inspirational past. Photo credit: @yellowmanshotit_/TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on @yellowmanshotit_'s TikTok page, captured the groom struggling to hide his tears as his bride's emotions got to him.

"Exhibit the same character in your marriage. Honour your husband and his family, and God will bestow his blessings upon your life," the elderly woman was heard telling the bride.

"An emotional moment when the bride was remembered something so vital and got her shedding tears , the groom couldn’t hide it and also shed tears," the caption accompanying the video also read.

The couple looked elegant in their purple and black kente clothes for their traditional wedding, which was momentarily overtaken by emotions stirred by the elderly woman.

Reactions to the couple's video

The touching video of the Ghanaian bride and her handsome husband touched netizens's heart who came across it on It.

@Ohemaa for Christ said:

"why do people cry on their wedding day?."

@Becky also said:

"On my day nobody should stop me from crying ooh cos."

@Samira wrote:

"on my wedding day I will warn my family not say anything emotional there else I will cry till am ok and how we go continue the wedding."

@Maggi Frimpima also wrote:

"l received my marriage in Jesus mighty name amen, amen."

@Daughter Of Peter commented:

"This is me after marrying my current partner, I will cry paa cos mabr3."

Ghanaian bride weeps on her wedding day

In related YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian bride, identified as Barbara wept on her wedding day because of the dress she wore.

Barbara said the dress was too revealing and unfit for the occasion of her wedding.

Her problems were compounded when her parents asked her to remove the make-up she had worn for her special day.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

