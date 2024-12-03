A Ghanaian man based in the US has lamented over the cold weather conditions abro

After experiencing snow for the first time in his life, the man said he had come to appreciate the hustle that most Ghanaians go through abroad

He therefore advised folks back home in Ghana to respect and appreciate the little support they get from their relatives abroad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A US-based Ghanaian coach has taken to social media to lament about the weather conditions in his country of residence.

Identified on TikTok as @dogoodfitness_hub, the Ghanaian man suggested he was reeling in the cold weather abroad.

US-based Ghanaian coach complains about the weather conditions abroad. Photo credit: @dogoodfitness_hub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@dogoodfitness_hub, who doubles as a fitness trainer was sighted in a TikTok video standing in the snow outside of his room.

He explained in the video that it was his first time experiencing snowfall and that the weather was really biting him hard.

Because of this experience, the US-based Ghanaian coach said he now appreciates the struggles that most of his fellow countrymen and women were facing abroad.

Consequently, @dogoodfitness_hub advised folks back home to respect the hustles of their relatives abroad as they go through a lot to make ends meet.

"I'm wearing gloves but my hands are freezing. Chale we have to respect the people living abroad who occasionally send us some money. People are walking in this snowy, cold weather to go to work, it's not easy at all," he said.

Netizens react to the US-based coach's video

The video of the US-based Ghanaian coach sharing his first snowfall experience attracted a few reactions from netizens on TikTok.

@PizzarroVarnBismark wrote:

"No matter what we go come bro."

warrior4u4 replied:

"Oh yeah , you for come experience am ! God go do am for you."

@philipkorshiviamu also wrote:

"Thanks for the advice coach, be safe out there for us."

@bozambo said:

"May Almighty God bless you and continue to strengthen you and protect in Jesus mighty name Amen Amen Amen."

@Opabene also said:

"Eny3 easy but this Christmas am still expecting my dollars bro."

Ghanaian lady expresses regret after relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady opened up about the difficulties she was facing abroad.

The lady said in a TikTok video that she was struggling to cope with the weather abroad and added that she had regretted leaving Ghana.

She further stated that the weather in Ghana was more favourable and hoped to return home.

Source: YEN.com.gh