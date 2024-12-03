Young Ghanaian Man Sells PK Chewing Gum to Build Two Rooms And Stores: "I Started With GH¢300"
- A young man who hawks PK chewing gum has opened up about his business in a recent interview with Dr Likee
- In a video, the young man stated that he had managed to put up two rooms and a store from his trading efforts
- His story attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media who thronged the comments to share their views
A young Ghanaian man has shared an inspiring story of how he made a life for himself through street hawking.
Speaking to comic actor, Dr Likee, the man said he started hawking PK chewing gum with GH¢300 a couple of years ago.
He stated that through the PK chewing gum business, he had built two rooms and a store in his hometown.
The young man, who has now expanded the business to include handkerchiefs and other confectioneries, suggested that his street hawking trade was lucrative.
"When I first started, I was saving GH¢20 every day from my daily sales...I have been able to build two rooms and a store from this business," he said.
Netizens react to the young man's story
The young man's story attracted reactions from netizens who came across the video on TikTok.
@Enoch Adusei said:
"I started my own 2013 after shs and I used the money I save from to travel."
@Abe_Na_ also said:
"Good. God continue to bless you."
@PIDOS commented
"This is what we have to listen and not those who claim to start restaurant with 2cups of rice."
@CASCANTE JNR also commented:
"PK sellers are those who can ask you, “ please is none of your family members is in mortuary."
@Yaalina wrote:
"Where are thoes waiting for the government to employ them.God bless your hustle bru"
@Kwadwo Kwadwo also wrote:
"I know some guys who sold this to take care of themselves through teacher training."
Street hawkers gifted money
YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian street hawker was gifted GH¢1,000 by a Kumasi-based content creator.
The content creator, known as Gunshot, gifted the young lady the money to reciprocate kindness towards him.
The street hawker, identified as Dorothy, was overly elated as she thanked the content creator for the money and kindness.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
